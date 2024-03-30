Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2195
Brant St Pier
A signature destination and attraction in Spencer Smith Park at 1400 Lakeshore Rd., the Brant Street Pier extends 137 m over Lake Ontario, providing breathtaking views of the lake and Burlington's shoreline
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2560
photos
348
followers
49
following
601% complete
View this month »
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th March 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
st
,
lake
,
pier
,
ontario
,
brant
Louise & Ken
ace
That composition is perfection!!!
March 31st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Creative POV!
March 31st, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like how the curve leads to the tower
March 31st, 2024
Rick
ace
That is a neat looking pier. Great shot.
March 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close