Brant St Pier by pdulis
Photo 2195

Brant St Pier

A signature destination and attraction in Spencer Smith Park at 1400 Lakeshore Rd., the Brant Street Pier extends 137 m over Lake Ontario, providing breathtaking views of the lake and Burlington's shoreline
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Louise & Ken ace
That composition is perfection!!!
March 31st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Creative POV!
March 31st, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like how the curve leads to the tower
March 31st, 2024  
Rick ace
That is a neat looking pier. Great shot.
March 31st, 2024  
