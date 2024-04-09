Previous
Nights in Miami by pdulis
Photo 2205

Nights in Miami

Nights in Miami are bright, beautiful, and colorful, and reflect the flair of a magical Art Deco City
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Diana ace
wonderful!
April 10th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Great street shot.
April 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful , colourful night shot !
April 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Very vibrant
April 10th, 2024  
