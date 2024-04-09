Sign up
Photo 2205
Nights in Miami
Nights in Miami are bright, beautiful, and colorful, and reflect the flair of a magical Art Deco City
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
9th April 2024 7:44pm
night
beach
miami
south
Diana
ace
wonderful!
April 10th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Great street shot.
April 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , colourful night shot !
April 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Very vibrant
April 10th, 2024
