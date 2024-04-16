Previous
Sunset Flight by pdulis
Photo 2212

Sunset Flight

A sunset is the sun's fiery kiss to the night...
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dianne ace
Beautiful capture.
April 17th, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous!
April 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning!
April 17th, 2024  
