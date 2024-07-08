Previous
Absolute Towers by pdulis
Absolute Towers

The MAD Architects designed this beauty in Mississauga, Ontario. Fondly dubbed the Marylyn Monroe towers by local residents, the Absolute Towers parallel the twisting fluidity or natural lines found in life.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Peter Dulis

LManning (Laura) ace
Complete with plane! Well done.
July 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
July 9th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Wonderful lines and color.
July 9th, 2024  
