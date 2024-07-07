Previous
Flagstone Patterns by pdulis
Photo 2294

Flagstone Patterns

Flagstone is a sedimentary rock, that is to say, a stone formed by the gradual accumulation of sand, rocks, mud and other materials. Interesting patterns can occur over time.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise