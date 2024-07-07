Sign up
Previous
Photo 2294
Flagstone Patterns
Flagstone is a sedimentary rock, that is to say, a stone formed by the gradual accumulation of sand, rocks, mud and other materials. Interesting patterns can occur over time.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
0
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2659
photos
340
followers
49
following
628% complete
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Privacy
Public
Tags
flagstone
