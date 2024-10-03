Sign up
Previous
Photo 2382
Sunset Waters
Every sunset is also a sunrise. It all depends on where you stand :)
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2747
photos
323
followers
49
following
652% complete
View this month »
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th September 2024 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
ontario
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like the radiating clouds
October 4th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice composition
October 4th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Dude...way to get down. Awesome
October 4th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
October 4th, 2024
