Sunset Waters by pdulis
Photo 2382

Sunset Waters

Every sunset is also a sunrise. It all depends on where you stand :)
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Jane Pittenger ace
Like the radiating clouds
October 4th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice composition
October 4th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Dude...way to get down. Awesome
October 4th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
October 4th, 2024  
