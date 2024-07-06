Previous
Long & Winding Road by pdulis
Long & Winding Road

Embrace the road ahead, for it holds endless possibilities and unforeseen adventures ...
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Mark St Clair
Love the long exposure
July 7th, 2024  
gloria jones
Cool image
July 7th, 2024  
Susan Klassen
Awesome capture! Really neat lines. Fav.
July 7th, 2024  
*lynn
impressive
July 7th, 2024  
Barb
Super capture!
July 7th, 2024  
