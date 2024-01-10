Previous
This Old Wind Chime by peachfront
10 / 365

This Old Wind Chime

Pine Warbler is the best ornament on this rusty old wind chime.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details

