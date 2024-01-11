Previous
We Disagree About the New House Hunt by peachfront
11 / 365

We Disagree About the New House Hunt

I cleaned up the old nestboxes. Now there's a kerfuffle about where next. Quick Samsung Galaxy 8 Phone Photo.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise