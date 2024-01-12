Previous
Boobear the 27-Year-Old Cockatiel Poses for You by peachfront
12 / 365

Boobear the 27-Year-Old Cockatiel Poses for You

Boobear outlived his original owner & came to me a few years ago as a sad, crying, needy bird. Look at him now!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise