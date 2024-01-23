Previous
After the Frost, Yellow Salvia Is Now Buff by peachfront
After the Frost, Yellow Salvia Is Now Buff

Compare to the "before Arctic blast" photo of Jan. 15. I can't cut down the frost-eaten garden because a hummingbird is still using the dead twigs to shelter in at night. She also spends a lot of time drinking from my feeders.
Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
