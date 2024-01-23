Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
After the Frost, Yellow Salvia Is Now Buff
Compare to the "before Arctic blast" photo of Jan. 15. I can't cut down the frost-eaten garden because a hummingbird is still using the dead twigs to shelter in at night. She also spends a lot of time drinking from my feeders.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
23
photos
0
followers
0
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
23rd January 2024 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
flowers
,
outdoors
,
garden
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close