Just a Leaf & a Twig, Nothing to See Here, Please Move On by peachfront
26 / 365

Just a Leaf & a Twig, Nothing to See Here, Please Move On

It's so entertaining that she still hasn't noticed she's the only leaf left. I think she saw me taking this snapshot through the window, so she turned her bill for the perfect disguise...
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
7% complete

