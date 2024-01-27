Previous
Boobear the 27 Year Old Cockatiel is a Patient Subject by peachfront
Boobear the 27 Year Old Cockatiel is a Patient Subject

He may be a senior 'tiel but he kept his looks & seems to enjoy posing a lot more than I would.
27th January 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
