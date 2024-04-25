Previous
Don't make me come over there & start knocking heads by peachfront
116 / 365

Don't make me come over there & start knocking heads

This Northern Mockingbird is in no mood. But this photo is really too soft. Hope I get a chance to take a better one before the day's over!
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
