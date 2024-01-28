Sign up
28 / 365
She's Still Here
A wider view of the hummingbird garden in winter. I don't remember what date she left last year but I keep the feeders filled so it doesn't matter. She'll be fed as long as she wants to be.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
outdoors
,
garden
