Previous
She's Still Here by peachfront
28 / 365

She's Still Here

A wider view of the hummingbird garden in winter. I don't remember what date she left last year but I keep the feeders filled so it doesn't matter. She'll be fed as long as she wants to be.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise