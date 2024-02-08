Previous
Funny, I don't feel 97% done by peachfront
39 / 365

Funny, I don't feel 97% done

New PC, who dat?
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
10% complete

