40 / 365
Carolina Anole Hibernates in Luxury
While my winter black-chin hummingbird has migrated, my hibernating Carolina Anole is still here. Not brown anymore, though, mostly green & sometimes those eyes peek open, so I imagine she'll take off for the great outdoors soon.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Tags
green
,
nikon
,
macro
,
lizard
,
indoors
,
anole
,
105mm
,
chameleon
Peachfront
She's still enough for photo stacking but I don't know how to do that yet...
February 9th, 2024
