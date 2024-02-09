Previous
Carolina Anole Hibernates in Luxury by peachfront
40 / 365

Carolina Anole Hibernates in Luxury

While my winter black-chin hummingbird has migrated, my hibernating Carolina Anole is still here. Not brown anymore, though, mostly green & sometimes those eyes peek open, so I imagine she'll take off for the great outdoors soon.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Peachfront
She's still enough for photo stacking but I don't know how to do that yet...
February 9th, 2024  
