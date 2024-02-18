Previous
You Can't Prove I Knocked Your Stupid Thing Over by peachfront
You Can't Prove I Knocked Your Stupid Thing Over

"You lost your marbles all by yourself"-- Boobear the 27-year-old Cockatiel.

Some distortion and noise added to this one to add to the surveillance state effect.
18th February 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
