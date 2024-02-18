Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
49 / 365
You Can't Prove I Knocked Your Stupid Thing Over
"You lost your marbles all by yourself"-- Boobear the 27-year-old Cockatiel.
Some distortion and noise added to this one to add to the surveillance state effect.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
49
photos
2
followers
0
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
18th February 2024 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
and
,
white
,
bird
,
pet
,
black-and-white
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close