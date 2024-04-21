Sign up
112 / 365
The second worst focus stack ever
My second try at focus-stacking has everything enough in focus -- including the dust-- so I can see all my other problems like poor exposure...In a week or two, I hope I know how to actually photograph a small object. Who knew it was this hard?
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
bird
,
box
,
learning
,
jewelry
,
object
Wendy
ace
negativity in my own work is something i understand. It's not you, its the object. 💛
April 21st, 2024
