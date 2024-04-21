Previous
The second worst focus stack ever by peachfront
112 / 365

The second worst focus stack ever

My second try at focus-stacking has everything enough in focus -- including the dust-- so I can see all my other problems like poor exposure...In a week or two, I hope I know how to actually photograph a small object. Who knew it was this hard?
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
negativity in my own work is something i understand. It's not you, its the object. 💛
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise