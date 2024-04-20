Previous
A little impressive that a photo can be this bad
111 / 365

A little impressive that a photo can be this bad

This is my first-ever focus stack. Clearly, something went terribly wrong, but one day we'll look back on this and laugh.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
30% complete

Photo Details

