Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
111 / 365
A little impressive that a photo can be this bad
This is my first-ever focus stack. Clearly, something went terribly wrong, but one day we'll look back on this and laugh.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
111
photos
9
followers
10
following
30% complete
View this month »
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
20th April 2024 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
stack
,
jewelry
,
focus
,
beginner
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close