Boyfriend is tall but puts the sparkle in my eye by peachfront
Boyfriend is tall but puts the sparkle in my eye

Nyota the lovebird & Boobear the 27 year old cockatiel. These two senior rescue parrots are soooooo in love. More about them can be found here: https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
23rd February 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
14% complete

