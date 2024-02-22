Previous
A Turkey Vulture's sarcasm is not required by peachfront
A Turkey Vulture's sarcasm is not required

If a vulture circles this slowly & sarcastically overhead, you should be able to figure out how to capture a bird in flight image, right? I am gaining a whole new appreciation for how hard it is to learn to do this well!
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
