Previous
53 / 365
A Turkey Vulture's sarcasm is not required
If a vulture circles this slowly & sarcastically overhead, you should be able to figure out how to capture a bird in flight image, right? I am gaining a whole new appreciation for how hard it is to learn to do this well!
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
funny
,
birds
,
bird
,
in
,
flight
,
vulture
