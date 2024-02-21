Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
52 / 365
Myrtle Warbler posed in a tree
Ugh, the struggle is real learning all these focus modes & never being in the right one...
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
52
photos
2
followers
0
following
14% complete
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
21st February 2024 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
outdoors
,
beginner
,
warbler
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close