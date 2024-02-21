Previous
Myrtle Warbler posed in a tree by peachfront
52 / 365

Myrtle Warbler posed in a tree

Ugh, the struggle is real learning all these focus modes & never being in the right one...
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
14% complete

Photo Details

