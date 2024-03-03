Previous
First Experiments in Flight Shots by peachfront
First Experiments in Flight Shots

A Western Red-billed Hornbill lets me practice "bird in flight" shots. Most were pretty bad but I halfway like this one.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
17% complete

