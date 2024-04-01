Previous
Limes by peachfront
92 / 365

Limes

A first try at still life. My set-up seems to create more shadows than it removes...
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
25% complete

Photo Details

