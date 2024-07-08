Sign up
Sterling Bird Experiment
A new experiment in small item photography. Taken with my phone and then cut out in Affinity Photo. Still struggling to figure out a way to photograph my collection...
8th July 2024
Peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
life
,
bird
,
jewelry
,
still
,
sterling
,
object
