Sterling Bird Experiment by peachfront
190 / 365

Sterling Bird Experiment

A new experiment in small item photography. Taken with my phone and then cut out in Affinity Photo. Still struggling to figure out a way to photograph my collection...
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
