In birding, a bad photo is called a record shot by peachfront
In birding, a bad photo is called a record shot

Don't laugh, but I about broke my neck running outside to grab this photo in terrible light of an American Robin cleaning up after a rain bath. It has been 21 years since the oak tree where the Robins had their nest fell down, and I never saw a Robin in the yard again in summer until the other day I saw one flying through the negative space where the branches of the oak used to be. And then today, maybe it's the same one, but it was dancing in the rain on top of my bird feeder-- and when the rain stopped, it retreated to the wire to clean up. So I just had to document it for my personal delight. As far as I know, very very few American Robins breed this far south. Many migrate to Canada! And I'm not saying this one is part of a breeding pair because I've not seen another, but it brought back memories of the day I noticed the nest in the old oak tree way back when...
Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous lighting
July 9th, 2024  
