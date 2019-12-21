Sign up
The story of Christmas...
Some might think it's all nuts.
Many thanks for all of your comments this week; all are read and very much appreciated.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
Tags
shell
,
nuts
,
walnut
,
walnuts
,
triptych
,
nut
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
That's nuts that is
December 21st, 2019
