268 / 365
He's on his way...
A festive chocolate sleigh!
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
2
2
365 2019-20
Canon PowerShot G7 X
24th December 2019 10:42am
christmas
chocolate
sleigh
Babs
Hope he doesn't get eaten along the way.
December 24th, 2019
Anne
Oooo, yum!!
December 24th, 2019
