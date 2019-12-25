Previous
Merry Christmas by peadar
Merry Christmas

A very Happy Christmas to everyone; I hope you find peace and joy at this special time.
25th December 2019

Peter H

@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
