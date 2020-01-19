Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
294 / 365
A fox on the 'edge
I wandered into our back room this morning, and saw this young fox sunning itself on the neighbour's hedge.
S/he stayed there for quite a while, and seemed quite relaxed. They look very cute but they have become a nuisance in urban areas.
Many thanks for all your comments this week. All are very much appreciated.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
1486
photos
117
followers
76
following
80% complete
View this month »
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
Latest from all albums
288
289
290
291
292
293
436
294
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 2019-20
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
19th January 2020 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
fox
,
urban
,
hedge
Monica
Fantastic shot, fav
January 19th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Beautiful- fav
January 19th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
What a fantastic shot, so sharp and close!
January 19th, 2020
Inga Johansson
ace
Lovely shot with the sunlight falling in from the left.
January 19th, 2020
Nina Ganci
amazing lighting
fav
You are indeed lucky to still have these wild critters visiting
January 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
fav
You are indeed lucky to still have these wild critters visiting