A fox on the 'edge by peadar
A fox on the 'edge

I wandered into our back room this morning, and saw this young fox sunning itself on the neighbour's hedge.

S/he stayed there for quite a while, and seemed quite relaxed. They look very cute but they have become a nuisance in urban areas.

Many thanks for all your comments this week. All are very much appreciated.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
Monica
Fantastic shot, fav
January 19th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Beautiful- fav
January 19th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
What a fantastic shot, so sharp and close!
January 19th, 2020  
Inga Johansson ace
Lovely shot with the sunlight falling in from the left.
January 19th, 2020  
Nina Ganci
amazing lighting
fav
You are indeed lucky to still have these wild critters visiting
January 19th, 2020  
