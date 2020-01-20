Previous
Night sky in Calderdale by peadar
Night sky in Calderdale

A travelling day. Arriving back in Calderdale after a long day, I was rewarded with this lovely sky...
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Peter H

Jacqueline
Beautiful pink and purple sky!
January 20th, 2020  
Casablanca
How very pleasurable
January 20th, 2020  
Anne
Fabulous
January 20th, 2020  
Boo
lovely colours
January 20th, 2020  
