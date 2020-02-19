Previous
The New Hobbit by peadar
The New Hobbit

Just a diary shot of the day. After the recent storms, we're dealing with ongoing rain, mist and cold in The Calder Valley.

Many thanks for all of your recent comments and favs - all very much appreciated.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Peter H

Barb ace
Beautiful capture of your local terrain!
February 19th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
There are hobbits in Yorkshire? I never knew...
February 19th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Great view - bet the beer is good!
February 19th, 2020  
bep
Nice capture of the valley. We spent a lovely holiday in Yorkshire (too) many years ago. Enjoyed it!
February 19th, 2020  
Peter H ace
@casablanca Aaah, there's lots about Yorkshire that most folk don't credit... There now, after 6 months working here I've even picked up some of the lingo... 😀
February 19th, 2020  
