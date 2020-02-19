Sign up
325 / 365
The New Hobbit
Just a diary shot of the day. After the recent storms, we're dealing with ongoing rain, mist and cold in The Calder Valley.
Many thanks for all of your recent comments and favs - all very much appreciated.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
Photo Details
Tags
valley
,
inn
,
yorkshire
,
hobbit
,
calder
,
calderdale
Barb
ace
Beautiful capture of your local terrain!
February 19th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
There are hobbits in Yorkshire? I never knew...
February 19th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Great view - bet the beer is good!
February 19th, 2020
bep
Nice capture of the valley. We spent a lovely holiday in Yorkshire (too) many years ago. Enjoyed it!
February 19th, 2020
Peter H
ace
@casablanca
Aaah, there's lots about Yorkshire that most folk don't credit... There now, after 6 months working here I've even picked up some of the lingo... 😀
February 19th, 2020
