Cobbles at the lock by peadar
326 / 365

Cobbles at the lock

We're back at the Salterhebble Locks, which form a junction on the Calder & Hebble Navigation near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

2020 (February)
