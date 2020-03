Oil and garlic

I stumbled across this bottle of organic extra virgin olive oil in the supermarket today and fell for it straight away. This still life hasn't really done it very much credit, but it's the best I can do (and how long should you really spend taking photographs of bottles, for goodness sake!)



And I've just noticed 23 days to go to complete the post-a-photo-every-day-taken-on-the-day challenge I set myself at the beginning of this latest project.