350 / 365
Daffodils!
Just a diary shot really, no need to comment. I do like daffodils, they always make me smile!
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
flowers
,
daffodils
,
daffodil
