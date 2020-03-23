Previous
Next
Calder mills by peadar
358 / 365

Calder mills

We're back in Yorkshire for the new working week! This is the River Calder at Elland - not that far from the recent shots at Sowerby Bridge. The canal flows alongside this river here and along the Calder Valley between 50m to 100m to the north, and they occasionally combine. The industrial buildings you see are all still in use, although not for their intended purposes.

This is processed in line with recent "Yorkshire series" shots - desaturated, warm white balance, contrast and shadows adjusted. As a contrast, and because the sun was playing magic tricks tonight, I have provided an alternative process of the same shot in my Extras album here http://365project.org/peadar/extras/2020-03-23

Many thanks for all of your recent comments, very much appreciated.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise