Calder mills

We're back in Yorkshire for the new working week! This is the River Calder at Elland - not that far from the recent shots at Sowerby Bridge. The canal flows alongside this river here and along the Calder Valley between 50m to 100m to the north, and they occasionally combine. The industrial buildings you see are all still in use, although not for their intended purposes.
This is processed in line with recent "Yorkshire series" shots - desaturated, warm white balance, contrast and shadows adjusted. As a contrast, and because the sun was playing magic tricks tonight, I have provided an alternative process of the same shot in my Extras album here http://365project.org/peadar/extras/2020-03-23
