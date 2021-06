Aylesford

This pretty scene has featured previously in my 365 journeys but I figured a return visit might be in order. This is Aylesford, in mid-Kent. The church you can see dates back to Norman times (12th century), the bridge is 14th century (although the central span is a little later) and was probably one of the earliest bridges across the River Medway. Many of the houses in the village date from the 16th century.