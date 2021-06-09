Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 587
On Aylesford Bridge
Following yesterday's shot, here I am standing on the 14th/15th century bridge, looking down into the heart of the old village.
Many thanks for all of your recent comments and support, I really appreciate it.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
2
0
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1763
photos
119
followers
78
following
160% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th June 2021 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
village
,
kent
,
medway
,
aylesford
Monica
Beautiful
June 10th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely in b & w......suits the age of the view.
June 10th, 2021
