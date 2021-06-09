Previous
On Aylesford Bridge by peadar
Photo 587

On Aylesford Bridge

Following yesterday's shot, here I am standing on the 14th/15th century bridge, looking down into the heart of the old village.

Many thanks for all of your recent comments and support, I really appreciate it.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Peter H

Monica
Beautiful
June 10th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely in b & w......suits the age of the view.
June 10th, 2021  
