Azuma by peadar
64 / 365

Azuma

At Leeds Station. LNER have taken delivery of a new fleet of trains. They look very smart, they are spacious, fast and do not tilt going around bends. Hurray! 😀
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
