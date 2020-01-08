Sign up
Azuma
At Leeds Station. LNER have taken delivery of a new fleet of trains. They look very smart, they are spacious, fast and do not tilt going around bends. Hurray! 😀
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
1471
photos
115
followers
74
following
17% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Trains, planes and other things
Camera
G8441
Taken
8th January 2020 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
railway
,
station
,
leeds
,
lner
,
azuma
