63 / 365
Night Bus
On a walk back to Charing Cross Station after a theatre trip in London's West End.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
1
1
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
1455
photos
112
followers
73
following
17% complete
View this month »
63
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Trains, planes and other things
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
28th December 2019 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
bus
,
lights
,
london
,
taxi
,
nightscene
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
Perfect city night shot, I like, that I know straightaway in which city I am. Superb capture!
December 28th, 2019
