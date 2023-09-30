Sign up
15 / 365
Aliso Beach, Laguna
This is one of my first panoramic photos taken about 8 years ago at Aliso Beach in Laguna, California. My husband and I rode bikes there. If you look on the far right you can see my bike. I never forgot the beauty of this location.
Krista Mae
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
bike
beach
ocean
california
panoramic
pano
horizon
bougainvillea
carol white
ace
A lovely panoramic scene.Fav😊
September 28th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 28th, 2023
