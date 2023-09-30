Previous
Aliso Beach, Laguna by peekysweets
15 / 365

Aliso Beach, Laguna

This is one of my first panoramic photos taken about 8 years ago at Aliso Beach in Laguna, California. My husband and I rode bikes there. If you look on the far right you can see my bike. I never forgot the beauty of this location.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely panoramic scene.Fav😊
September 28th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise