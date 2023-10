Selfie at Surfhenge

This is my husband and I on a road trip. We stopped at many piers between our house and San Diego. These glass arches are called Surfhenge, a joke referencing Stonehenge, because the arches are meant to be tips of surf boards in Imperial City.



Sorry for it being a small image. I have had many computer crashes, and do not have some of my original photos. Still, it is a happy memory for me. My husband is a pro at setting the timer so we could have many photos together from our vacations.