Surprise by peekysweets
26 / 365

Surprise

Some people receive love notes. I received a love plate. This was served to me by my hubby. Couldn't help but smile back at my surprise.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
7% complete

