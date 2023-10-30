Sign up
45 / 365
More Gourds for You!
How do you like your gourds? Ugly, or pretty? Interesting? I'm looking at the one on the top right, with the bottom half, being green, and the top, yellow! I wish I bought it!
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
gourd
,
squash?
Kathy A
Such interesting shapes and colours
October 29th, 2023
Krista Mae
@kjarn
Thanks for the view!
October 29th, 2023
ELFord
@peekysweets
nice colours
October 29th, 2023
