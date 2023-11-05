Previous
Fall Faux Bouquet by peekysweets
Fall Faux Bouquet

Today I made two silk, fall bouquets. My focus in this photo was trying to get the true colors of the flowers using natural light.

I like to take photos of them to have a record of them, and then give them away. They will either be gifts for the host, to bring to Turkey Day or for my husband's hospital where he works.
Diana ace
A beautiful arrangement and stunning colour combination.
November 7th, 2023  
