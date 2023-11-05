Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
50 / 365
Fall Faux Bouquet
Today I made two silk, fall bouquets. My focus in this photo was trying to get the true colors of the flowers using natural light.
I like to take photos of them to have a record of them, and then give them away. They will either be gifts for the host, to bring to Turkey Day or for my husband's hospital where he works.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
111
photos
70
followers
180
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Latest from all albums
47
24
48
25
49
50
26
51
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th November 2023 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
fall
,
silk
,
natural-lighting
Diana
ace
A beautiful arrangement and stunning colour combination.
November 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close