Camera Angle 2 / The 9 Lost

Here is the Kobe-Gigi memorial from a different angle. I like the first one better since it since it reads better from left to right in my other image. I also think the name, "GiGi," on the K stands out better in the other too.



On January 26, 2020, Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, died tragically in a helicopter accident along with 7 others. One of the people who died was, Alyssa Altobelli. She was best friends with my neighbor's niece.



Kobe and Gigi were extremely close. At Kobe's memorial service his wife Vanessa said "God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to heaven together."



I'm glad there are so many beautiful pictures of Kobe and his daughter, for these lives to be remembered.



I was also privileges to see a photo of Alyssa and my neighbor's niece chest bumping at a basketball game, cheering each other on! It helps me to see all the love that was shared in both cases.