In memory of... Kobe & GiGi Bryant by peekysweets
In memory of... Kobe & GiGi Bryant

Yesterday, I saw that Danette encouraged people to go out and get some photos of street art. It was the extra push I needed to get this photo.

I had been wanting to get a photo of this mural since September, but wanted the lighting to be right and the timing (there are often large trucks blocking it.)

From this experience I learned that it is always good to check the digital image, to see if it came out the way one wanted. What you see is not always what you get when your just looking through the Lense.

I had HOPED that no words were cut off, but I accidentally cut off the names of Kobe's remaining family, his wife, other daughters and someone named Capri.

This is from camera angle one. I added the names of the lost in the cloud above, to show their new address. HEAVEN Repeating the pattern of the heart and words on the right side of the Murial.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Jerzy ace
The addition of the cloud is perfect. Great capture
November 8th, 2023  
