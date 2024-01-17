Sign up
Previous
85 / 365
More nuts please?
The squirrels come to us on a regular basis for nuts. Sometimes I feel like a nut vending machine. Today I wanted to pet this guy so bad. I told my neighbor she was lucky she has cats.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
7
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Kathy A
ace
So cute!
January 15th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Cute capture!
January 15th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@kjarn
Thanks Kathy!
January 15th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@joysfocus
Thanks Joy!
January 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awe
January 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the look of anticipation on his face.
January 15th, 2024
Rick
ace
Cute capture. He looks like he's about to jump on you.
January 15th, 2024
