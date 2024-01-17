Previous
More nuts please? by peekysweets
85 / 365

More nuts please?

The squirrels come to us on a regular basis for nuts. Sometimes I feel like a nut vending machine. Today I wanted to pet this guy so bad. I told my neighbor she was lucky she has cats.
17th January 2024

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
Kathy A ace
So cute!
January 15th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Cute capture!
January 15th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@kjarn Thanks Kathy!
January 15th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@joysfocus Thanks Joy!
January 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awe
January 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the look of anticipation on his face.
January 15th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cute capture. He looks like he's about to jump on you.
January 15th, 2024  
