Orange Buds from a Cactus by peekysweets
138 / 365

Orange Buds from a Cactus

With all the rain we've had in Cali, all the cacti are a Bloomin'. Here are orange buds shooting out of a single cactus.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Krista Mae

